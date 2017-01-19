Richardson's Flowers Masters the Force of Nature Flower Trend

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --Each year the International Floral Distributors, Inc. forecasts the latest and greatest trends in the field of flowers. This year's forecast included such trends as French Connection and Into the Jungle. While florists around the world aspire to meet these trends, one New Jersey florist is already making waves. The Force of Nature trend is marked by serene blues and greens, metallic finishes, and muted patterns. Soothing and elegant, the Force of Nature trend aims to connect man and nature in a harmonious way.



Richardson's Flowers has arrangements that beautifully exemplify the Force of Nature trend. The Seaside Centerpiece showcases subtle blues, and pure whites. Reminiscent of foam topped waves, this bouquet lets the colors of the Force of Nature trend shine through, placed in a metallic vase. Of to add a trendy pop to a lovely occasion or dance, the Vintage Peacock Wristlet highlights a prominent feature of the trend, Peacock.



Integrating the latest trends in flowers into your everyday life is easy with Richardson's Flowers. All it takes is one breathtaking bouquet.



About Richardson's Flowers

Richardson's Flowers are a family-owned and operated business established on October 1, 1978. They are a member of the Society Of American Florists and the Southern NJ Chamber of Commerce. They have been recognized as one of Teleflora's top 500 florists from the organization's 26,000 members and are a proud member of bbrooks, a nationwide network of florists specializing in fresh, seasonal flowers arranged with exquisite artistry.