Richardson's Flowers Offering Bouquet Deals

The Local Florist Promotes Discounts on Popular Arrangements
Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --In honor of summer, Richardson's Flowers is offering discounts on some of their most popular bouquets. Due to an abundance of natural beauty and a lack of holidays, summer often sees a downtick in sales for the floral industry. Richardson's Flowers wants to remind customers that flower bouquets are great all year-round as 'just because' presents or clever interior decorations. By promoting best-selling bouquets at discounted prices, Richardson's hopes to spark people's' dormant love for flowers and revitalize their summer sales.
Richardson's Flowers' discounts will include bouquets that are not only popular but also seasonally appropriate for the summer months. Their promotion kicks off with the infectiously joyous Sunny Sunflowers bouquet, a bright arrangement of summer's most emblematic bloom, sunflowers. Another timely blossom receiving a lot of love will be daisies, which are featured prominently in the Daisies & Sunbeams bouquet, the Amazing Daisy bouquet, and the Summer Daydream bouquet. All of the featured bouquets include particularly vivid colors, primarily bright yellows, striking oranges, and ravishing reds. The Summertime Splash, Uniquely Chic, and Watercolor Wonder bouquets reflect the incomparable beauty of a bright summertime sunset. Many of the bouquets include keepsake vases for customers to treasure for many seasons to come.
For 25% off, Richardson's Flowers' summer bouquets can brighten up any home's interior or any person's day. Summer does not, unfortunately, last forever, however one can capture its fleeting beauty with bouquets that stay fresh long after purchase. Customers should follow Richardson's Flowers' Facebook and sign up for their mailing list to ensure they receive timely updates on new promotions in order to take advantage early. With hot summer deals, anyone can enjoy a strong sip of summer with Richardson's Flowers fresh and creative arrangements.