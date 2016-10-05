Richardson's Flowers Petals It Forward

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --In partnership with the Society of American Florists (SAF), Richardson's Flowers will be hitting the streets of Medford, NJ on Wednesday, October, 19th, handing out hundreds of flowers to busy commuters to help brighten up their week as part of SAF's 'Petal it Forward' program. 'Petal It Forward' is in response to the release of new data by SAF showing the positive emotional benefits of flowers and Richardson's Flowers is excited to help boost people's days with beautiful bouquets.



University research reveals that flowers have an immediate impact on happiness and a long-term positive effect on moods. Now, a new survey has found that, when it comes to flowers, giving is just as good as receiving. With this data in mind, the Petal It Forward team is not only spreading happiness to lucky Medford residents who receive the flowers, but also arming these recipients with the tools they need to Petal it Forward and spread happiness to others: an extra flower bouquet to share with a loved one, coworker, or even a stranger who looks like they need a smile.



"I wanted to be part of the Petal It Forward campaign to join with florists across the country to promote the idea that flowers simply… make people happy!" comments owner Dianne Richardson-Conda. "What a perfect way for my flower shop to perform a random act of kindness in our community by giving away flower bouquets to spread the joy of receiving flowers."



In March 2015, SAF conducted a survey of 2,500 people throughout the U.S. to uncover the impact of flowers. The results revealed the many benefits of flowers including the positive impact flowers have on one's emotions and happiness. These findings are backed up previous research studies on flowers conducted by Rutgers, Harvard, and Texas A&M.



The following are highlights from SAF's recent survey results:



When it comes to happiness, it is just as good to give flowers as it is to receive: 88% of Americans report that giving flowers makes them feel happy, while 80% reported that receiving flowers makes them feel happy.



Just being around flowers improves your mood: 76% of Americans agree that having flowers in their home or office improves their mood.



The best reason to receive flowers is "just because:" women (92%) are more likely to agree with this, but the majority of men (three in four) also share this sentiment.



Florists to the rescue! Nearly four in ten Americans indicate florists have helped them in a past or current relationship; most frequently to say "I love you," or schedule a surprise delivery.



Richardson's Flowers and the Petal It Forward Team will give away 500 bouquets to people throughout Medford. After receiving their flowers, recipients are asked to spread the happiness by gifting their extra flower bouquet, and sharing their happiness on social media using #petalitforward.



For more information on the benefits of flowers, visit http://www.aboutflowers.com and http://www.aboutflowersblog.com.



About Richardson's Flowers

Richardson's Flowers is a family owned and operated business serving the Southern New Jersey community since 1978. Our skilled and creative team of florists pride themselves on crafting fresh, high-quality floral arrangements for gifts, events, and holidays. Richardson's Flowers is a member of the Society of American Florists, the Medford Business Association, Teleflora's top 500 florists, and BBrooks' nationwide network of florists.



About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the national trade association to the floral industry, representing growers, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, importers, educators, designers and allied organizations. The association was chartered by an act of Congress in 1884.



About The Society of American Florists' Survey

The omnibus survey was conducted using the field services of TNS from March 5-9, 2015 among a representative sample of 2,500 Americans, ages 18 and older. The margin of error for total Americans is plus or minus 1.9 percent. If the study was to be replicated, findings would not vary by more than 1.9 percentage points in either direction 95 times out of 100.