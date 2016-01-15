Richardson's Flowers: The Best Floral Shop in South Jersey

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --Family owned and operated, Richardson's Flowers has been providing South Jersey with fresh, top quality flowers, plants, related gifts and services since 1978. Their specialty is crafting gorgeous, personalized floral arrangements for gifts, events, and holidays. Because of the role their products play in the expression of a customer's sentiments, Richardson's understands they are selling more than flowers: they are helping to convey emotion. With this understanding, Richardson's expert team of florists is committed to excellence in its customer service.



Richardson's Flowers' management and staff members are knowledgeable, detail-oriented, and committed to helping customers express themselves and their visions through carefully chosen products. Owner Dianne Richardson expands: "we always include care information and discuss with clients how to make their flowers last longer. We always try to obtain information about the recipient of the floral gift - their favorite colors, whether they like traditional or contemporary style designs, favorite flowers, etc." Every bouquet is created from fresh flowers and floral substitutions are offered when needed, ensuring every arrangement is of the highest quality possible.



Located in Medford, New Jersey, Richardson's Flowers is a member of the Society Of American Florists and the Medford Business Association. The store makes daily deliveries to several neighboring communities, including Cherry Hill, Voorhees and Marlton, and also offers nationwide delivery online. Richardson's is recognized as one of Teleflora's top 500 florists out of over 26,000 members. They are also a proud member of BBrooks, a nationwide network of florists specializing in fresh, seasonal flowers arranged with exquisite artistry. BBrooks' member florists are selected by invitation only, which expresses the trust customers can have when choosing Richardson's Flowers to design their arrangement.



About Richardson's Flowers

