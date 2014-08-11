Richie Sambora and Orianthi Insist to Play for Thousands of Fans in Torrential Rain and Bring Down the House in City Break 2014

Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2014 --Richie Sambora and Orianthi are lined up to perform in Seoul Korea at the World Cup Stadium during City Break 2014. Richie Sambora and Orianthi were scheduled to perform a 75 minute set on the Super Stage in front of a crowd of thousands of fans standing in heavy torrential rain.



The multi-platinum guitar duo's set was cut down to 30 minutes due to technical difficulties caused by inclement weather but Sambora insisted in giving the fans a show and brought down the house. "We wanted to show our appreciation to the fans who stood out in the rain to see us play for hours," Richie Sambora and Orianthi stated.



