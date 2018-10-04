Richmond Dance Festival 2019 Submissions Now Open

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2018 --Dogtown Dance Theatre is proud to present the 6th annual Richmond Dance Festival, April 26 through May 11, 2019. This three-weekend festival features local and national dance artists, as well as international dance film artists in the heart of historic Manchester in Richmond, VA.



The festival includes live performances, as well as screenings of dance on film. Each year, Richmond Dance Festival will showcase the work of 18 choreographers and 9 film artists. Previous festivals have included choreographers from Richmond, VA, New York, San Francisco, Chicago as well as international and national dance film artists.



Submission Guidelines:



Choreographers and dance film artists may only submit one work



Submissions should not exceed 10 minutes in length



All choreographers and dancers must be available for all three weekends of performances and technical rehearsals if accepted into the festival



Technical rehearsals will be Thursday and Friday of the show weekend



Submissions should be complete works, not works-in-progress



If the submission video link has a password, please be sure to include that password in the additional comments section of the form



A submission fee of $10 must be paid via PayPal at the bottom of the form to be considered



Choreographers and dance film artists will receive notification of submission status by late



Choreographers will receive a monetary stipend for participation in the festival, however travel and lodging if necessary are responsibility of the travelling artist



There will be one financial award for the highest scored dance film submission



Submissions must be sent via online form at http://www.dogtowndancetheatre.com/rdf19 or through FilmFreeway for dance film artists.