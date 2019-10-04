Richmond Dance Festival 2020 - Online Submissions Now Open

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2019 --Dogtown Dance Theatre is proud to present the 7th annual Richmond Dance Festival, April 24 through May 9, 2020. This three-weekend festival features local and national dance artists, as well as international dance film artists in the heart of historic Manchester in Richmond, VA.



The festival includes live performances, as well as screenings of dance on film. Each year, Richmond Dance Festival will showcase the work of 18 choreographers and 9 film artists. Previous festivals have included choreographers from Richmond, VA, New York, San Francisco, Chicago as well as international and national dance film artists.



Submission Guidelines:

Choreographers and dance film artists may only submit one work

Submissions should not exceed 10 minutes in length

All choreographers and dancers must be available for all three weekends of performances and technical rehearsals if accepted into the festival

Selected choreographers will be chosen for one weekend of performances

Technical rehearsals will be Thursday and Friday of the show weekend

Submissions should be complete works, not works-in-progress



If the submission video link has a password, please be sure to include that password in the additional comments section of the form



A submission fee of $10 must be paid via PayPal at the bottom of the form to be considered



Choreographers and dance film artists will receive notification of submission status by late



Choreographers will receive a monetary stipend for participation in the festival, however travel and lodging if necessary are the responsibility of the travelling artist



There will be one financial award for the highest scored dance film submission



Submissions must be sent via online form at www.dogtowndancetheatre.com/rdf20 or through FilmFreeway for dance film artists



About Dogtown Dance Theatre

Dogtown Dance Theatre is a home for performing artists to create and present their work while developing the skills needed to thrive. We seek to enliven our local community by encouraging expansive creative expression and education across diverse populations.



Media Contact: Jess Burgess, Artistic & Executive Director

Email: jess@dogtowndancetheatre.com

Phone: 804.658.7781



Richmond Dance Festival Celebrates Diversity in Dance

Call for Choreographers and Dance Film Artists

Submissions Open October 3, 2019 - January 31, 2020