Rick Hults Joins C2 Solutions

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2016 --C2 Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce that Rick Hults has joined the company as an Account Executive. Rick has over 20 years of experience in the Technology Industry and been helping companies release higher quality software for more than 10 years. He has a reputation of understanding complex requirements, and is able to create innovative solutions that deliver results.



"Rick's background in QA and Data fits well with our successful QA and Business Intelligence Practices. In addition, Rick's Operations Management, Project Management and Off-Shore experience will help our clients be more successful with their IT projects. We are excited about Rick joining our team", said Dean Nelson, founder of C2 Solutions.



"C2 is one of the fastest growing IT Services firms in the Twin Cities. I'm excited to work with our clients and consultants to take that success even higher", said Rick Hults. "Software Development is changing as methods evolve, and C2 is in a prime position to help our clients adapt to these changes and deliver results quickly".



About C2 Solutions, LLC

C2 Solutions, LLC is a specialized IT consulting firm based in Minneapolis, MN. The firm specializes in Business Intelligence, Application Solutions, and Software Quality Assurance. C2 has built a reputation for helping clients deploy solutions faster and with less risk. The firm delivers results with experienced consultants that understand both the science and art required to create a business solution. The company deploys integrated solutions with technology from leading companies like Microsoft, Oracle, Informatica, IBM, and H.P.



More information on the firm is available at http://www.c2its.com



