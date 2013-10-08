Rick LaPorte Promoted to Chief Technology Officer at Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2013 --Katahdin Industries is pleased to announce that Rick LaPorte has been promoted to the role of Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Rick will be responsible for driving the development of core technologies across all of Katahdin’s business units, including Precision Coating (PTFE applications), DCHN (metal finishing), and Medi-Solve (hydrophilic coatings). Rick will develop and oversee the engineering organization at each business unit, and will lead major initiatives for measuring and enhancing process capability, including the application of new technologies, to maintain technological leadership in the fields that Katahdin serves. Rick will report to Tim Cabot, CEO of Katahdin Industries.



Rick previously was the VP of Engineering at Medi-Solve Coatings. His prior experience includes roles as Director of Development and Pilot Operations at Angiotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Program Manager at Medtronic, Inc., and various engineering roles at Boston Scientific Corporation. “Rick’s wealth of experience in medical device manufacturing, engineering highly reliable manufacturing systems, will help the continuing development of our best-in-industry capabilities,” according to CEO, Tim Cabot.



About Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (katahdin-inc.com) provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc., one of the largest fluoro-polymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market, and Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, a provider of hydrophilic lubricious coatings to medical device companies. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric, is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC, an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.