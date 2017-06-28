Rick Sanger and Michael Mayta Appointed to the AgVantis Board of Directors

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --AgVantis is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Sanger and Michael Mayta to the organization's Board of Directors.



Rick Sanger is the President and CEO of Premier Farm Credit, ACA, located in northeastern Colorado. Rick began his Farm Credit career as a loan officer in Pueblo, Colorado in 1985. He worked in the Eighth Farm Credit District in Alliance, Nebraska, for 4 years, returning home to northeast Colorado in 1990, where he has worked for Premier Farm Credit ever since. Mr. Sanger has served in various positions during his 32 years in the Farm Credit System, and was named President and CEO in 2005.



Michael Mayta currently serves as the Chief Information Officer of the City of Wichita, managing, supporting and innovating over 15 lines of business and all centralized IT functions. He provides administration for daily operations, IT policy, telephony, oversight of 59 staff, and management of a 10.5-million-dollar budget. Starting at the City in 1998 as a Systems Analyst III, Mr. Mayta managed the development group which provided all web-based environments and all custom programming, creating online services which today account for over 40 million dollars in annual transactions. He was named Interim CIO in March of 2009 and was selected to become the CIO in October of 2009.



"We thank these gentlemen for their time and commitment to serve on the AgVantis Board of Directors," said David Oles, President and CEO of AgVantis. "As we hope to accelerate the company's capabilities, it is a privilege to have Mr. Mayta and Mr. Sanger join our Board at this time."



About AgVantis

AgVantis, Inc. is part of the Farm Credit System which was established in 1916 to provide a stable and consistent source of financing for America's farmers and ranchers.



AgVantis provides financial and enterprise technology solutions with premier customer support to the Farm Credit System, helping them to compete in a rapidly changing agricultural environment. For more information, please visit www.agvantis.com.