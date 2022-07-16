Rick Tinker Insurance Provides Comprehensive Plans for Condo Insurance in Houston and Pasadena, Texas

Pearland, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2022 --Condo owners also face the same risks and potential claims as a typical single-family homeowner. Hence, condo owners need to invest in a proper condo insurance plan to protect their property in case something unforeseen happens. The insurance policy owned by the Condominium Owners' Association usually covers the building and common areas, not damages that occur inside an individual unit. Each condo owner, therefore, must invest in a plan that adequately protects their unit, the fixtures inside, and their belongings. Such a plan should include personal liability protection if a third party gets injured in the unit. This is where Rick Tinker Insurance comes in. They have established their name for condo insurance in Houston and Pasadena, Texas.



The agents of Rick Tinker Insurance help their clients understand their association's bylaws and subsequently determine what coverage they need. There are cases when the association is responsible for insuring the individual condo units as they were initially built. In such situations, each condo owner would only be liable for alterations to the original structure and buy an insurance plan accordingly. At times, the association is only responsible for insuring the bare floor, ceiling, and walls; hence, each condo owner would require a more comprehensive insurance plan.



Regardless of their specific needs, the agents of Rick Tinker Insurance are always ready to help their clients.



They even can conduct a review of the current condo insurance policy of a client to make sure that there is no gap in their policy.



Rick Tinker Insurance is an insurance agency that caters to families and businesses across Houston, League City, Manvel, Pasadena, Pearland, Rosharon, Webster, and the Texas Gulf Coast.