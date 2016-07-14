RicknEsta, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality One-Stop Lifestyle Shopping

Swansea, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2016 --Esther Irish is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ShopperMac.com. The website offers a wide variety of lifestyle products with a particular focus on the latest fashion clothing, handy kitchen and dining supplies, cutting-edge electronics, and stylish fashion accessories. Irish was inspired by the fast-paced world that we live in and the fact that people don't have time to go from store to store, looking for the products that they need for every day style and convenience. After learning about the possibilities of an online shop, Irish wanted to help others quickly find a variety of products for all of the important aspects of everyday living.



There are many excellent lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of ShopperMac.com. The website carries items including the latest tablets, fitness trackers, beauty essentials, body jewelry, fashion earrings, tool sets, kids' shoes, men's and women's shoes, luggage and bags, and more. Irish plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Irish regarding each and every transaction made on ShopperMac.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a one-stop shop where they can find everything from the latest gadgets to make their lives easier to casual and formal apparel for a variety of occasions. The website features an easy-to-navigate and attractive layout so that customers can quickly find the category of products that they are looking for.



To complement the main website, Irish is also launching a blog located at http://www.ShopperMacBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to handy everyday products in general such as having effective workouts with electronics like the Fitbit Charge HR activity tracker, finding quality baby clothing, and getting discount health and beauty products. Topics already covered include getting stylish and affordable brand name apparel online and using Lavender pure essential oil with a diffuser to make a home smell fresh. Irish hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying everyday comfort and convenience with quality products from her online shop.



About ShopperMac.com

ShopperMac.com – a division of RicknEsta, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Esther Irish.



Esther Irish

http://www.ShopperMac.com

774-955-5890



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com