Rick's Plant Health Care Announces Name Change to Rick's Certified Arborists

Media, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2024 --Rick's Plant Health Care, a trusted name in tree health and wellness, has announced its official name change to Rick's Certified Arborists. This rebranding reflects the company's unwavering commitment to providing specialized arboricultural services like Tree Inspections, Tree Wellness, Insect & Disease Management, Tree Planting.

A New Name for a Specialized Service

Rick's Certified Arborists, originally a division of Ricks Tree Service, was founded by John Rogalsky as Ricks Plant Health Care after acquiring the division from owner Rick Mammucari. The business has become a cornerstone in arboriculture by focusing exclusively on the health and wellness of trees and shrubs. "Our new name – Rick's Certified Arborists – better represents our dedication and specialized knowledge in arboriculture," said John Rogalsky, founder of Rick's. "While our name is changing, our mission remains the same: to ensure the health and longevity of trees and shrubs."

Dedicated to Trees, Dedicated to You

Unlike general landscaping services, Rick's Certified Arborists does not engage in tree removal, pruning, or any landscaping services. The company's focus is on the preservation and care of trees through diagnostic, maintenance, and recovery treatments, all provided by Certified Tree Doctors. "We are Arborists, and we are proud of our craft," Rogalsky emphasized. "Our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of care, ensuring that every tree we manage is a testament to our expertise."

Unchanged Commitment, Unwavering Quality

Customers can expect the same high-quality service and dedication from the team at Rick's Certified Arborists. The rebranding will not affect the operational aspects of the services provided. The team's approach—centered on expert knowledge and customer satisfaction—will continue to be the backbone of the company's offerings.

Contact Information

To learn more about Rick's Certified Arborists and their services, please contact:



John Rogalsky

Rick's Certified Arborists

484-882-0994

john@ricksplanthealthcare.com

https://rickscertifiedarborists.com/



With the introduction of its new name, Rick's Certified Arborists invites both longstanding and new clients to reach out with any questions. The team looks forward to continuing to serve the community under its new name, with the same passion and professionalism that has defined their reputation.