Rico Sanchez About to Launch His First Progressive House Single from Upcoming EP 'Step Into My World'

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2014 --Rico Sanchez aka The Politician is going to release his first single from the much awaited EP ‘Step into My World’. Titled ‘Thunderbird,’ the single is inspired from old Native American myths that project thunderbird as a malicious spirit and legendary monster that haunted the skies with its anger and power and moved clouds and Earth.



When contacted, Rico said, “Yes we have completed work on the first single from the Extended Play – Step Into My World and it would be out very soon to entertain you all. It will make you rethink about the famous myth related to mighty Thunderbirds in America.” He further added, “My plan is to present the best of my music to fans that are my strength. We are also working on other singles and the EP would also be released by the end of this year.”



Rico’s music and DJ skills have the potential to attract and draw enormous crowd of loyal followers. Experts of the field are of the view that his talent of giving an energetic and enjoyable performance has been an important factor behind the successful events of the recent past and the same is likely to continue in the times to come as well.



Rico is known as an ambitious, passionate and magnetic artist, who has the skills to offer versatility in his lush electronic music. His performances are considered equally influential as those by some of the most popular artists of the modern times including David Guetta, Steve Aoki or Diplo among others. He is known for taking the sounds of the best music ever made and mixing them in a way that no other DJ can.



About Rico Sanchez

Rico Sanchez is an International DJ who has presented his unique style of music at a number of major venues and corporate events across the globe.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Carlos Ayala

Contact Number: (424) 236-9610

Email id: info@djricosanchez.com

Website: http://www.djricosanchez.net/