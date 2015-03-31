Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --The future of ride-sharing companies, their drivers and their customers is all up in the air, and it's changing quickly from state to state. It's essential that any Uber driver knows about potential legislative requirements or other needs for insurance, as well as how the local region is changing. ACI Insurance wants to make sure its customers are aware of what's happening right now with Uber in Florida.



Uber was almost legally banned entirely in Palm Beach County. However, a temporary deal has been put in place which allows it to be utilized and sheds light on potential permanent solutions. This is good news for Uber drivers and riders.



Taxicab companies and drivers believe that UberX operates outside of the realm of appropriate legislation, without the fees, licenses, insurance needs, and so forth, that they are required to uphold. Here in Florida, as well as in other locations across the country, there have been hotly contested legal battles over Uber.



The temporary deal would include not only background checks for drivers, but also insurance coverage for drivers. California was the first state to officially mandate certain levels of commercial insurance for Uber drivers, and several other states are following as well.



The most-pressing issue, besides one of confusion and in some cases deception, is that of the proper insurance coverage for the time when an Uber driver is en route to pick up a passenger. Uber's commercial policy kicks in when a passenger is in the car, but not while the driver is on the way.



However, more driver's personal auto policies would not cover this time, and in fact, could void the entire policy with this type of usage. Therefore, specific commercial insurance for Uber drivers to cover that gap period, and in some cases to supersede Uber's policy, is essential. The right policy designed especially for ridesharing drivers will ideally be more affordable than a standard commercial policy, while still providing full coverage during that necessary period.



For more information and to find the best commercial auto insurance in Florida, visit ACI Insurance online at LowCostFloridaInsurance.com, or call 407.889.2612.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia and Louisiana markets. Contact 407.889.2612 for more information, or visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com.