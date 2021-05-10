Rideshare Prices and Wait Times Surge Nationwide as Travelers Seek Cheaper Alternatives

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2021 --With states across the country lifting their Covid-19 restrictions as Americans continue to receive the vaccine, many individuals turning to rideshare platforms like Uber and Lyft for their transportation needs face rising costs and wait times.



In major cities like New York, increased demand plus fewer drivers mean the current average for drivers has ballooned to $37 an hour. In Chicago and Philadelphia, the hourly average is $31. What's more, many passengers find that what was once a ten-minute wait for a ride to or from the airport is now often 45 minutes to an hour.



"What we're seeing with the rise in cost and time for travelers using Uber or Lyft is a perfect example of why taking a rideshare to the airport is not the most practical or reliable method of transportation," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking.



"If you try and call an Uber the day of your flight, you're at the mercy of a variety of factors when it comes to how much it will cost you," he added. "One of the many perks of reserving your parking spot ahead of time is that you know exactly what you're paying upfront. And, with rideshare prices as high as they are right now, parking your car for a week at one of our many locations can be cheaper than a one-way ride to the airport."



On Air Parking is a San Francisco based startup that Murray co-founded in 2016 with the goal of providing travelers with cheap, reliable near-airport parking options. With flagship locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



Additionally, all parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices and removing an obstacle from air travel.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



