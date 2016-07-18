Rideshare Supplies Launches to Give Uber and Lyft Drivers a Leg Up One Well-Deserved Tip at a Time

Huntington Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2016 --Call it tip awareness. Call it kindness. Call it a no-brainer that took a $100 million lawsuit to give Uber drivers the right to welcome a tip at the end of a job well done. Taking a recent ruling all the way to the bank, Uber drivers can now post a "tips welcome" sign in or on their in-service vehicles. Determined to give drivers a classic, minimalistic way to let their customers know that tips are appreciated, Rideshare Supplies launches five well-designed products. Giving riders a pointed, yet subtle heads up, hang signs and a bumper sticker negate Uber's non-tipping culture with good old-fashioned manners.



Alex Freedman, Founder of Rideshare Supplies said of the product launch, "It's a sign of the times, pardon the pun, that Uber's non-tipping culture now requires us to educate the public that it's okay to tip for a job well-done. Our signs do that with humor. They create a certain amount of relatable charm that actually does increase Uber tips and increase Lyft tips. Tipping your driver is as essential to the rideshare community as it is in any other industry for great service. Possibly more."



The Uber and Lyft tip hang signs are either sold separately or in a package, come with free shipping and a money-back guarantee within seven days of receipt of the product. The gratuity signs are made from premium 15mm PVC for durability and show off the most approachable invitations to tip. Signs say, "Tips are a driver's best friend.", "The tip is the fun part.", "If you enjoyed your ride, please consider tipping your driver.", and YouTube sensation, the Uber Man's favorite, "Tips are not included, but greatly appreciated!"



Freedman adds, "You know what I hear most from my customers? They say, 'I never knew I could tip drivers, I feel so bad. Good thing you had a sign, otherwise I wouldn't have known.' So don't worry about getting bad ratings for hanging a tip sign on your rearview mirror, we get daily orders now because it works."



