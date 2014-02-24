Low Cost Right Angle Planetary Gearboxes for Size Restricted Applications

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2014 --Motion Marketplace is a California based distributor of motion control products. They have just expanded their line of planetary gearboxes, and now offer an exclusive line of high precision low cost right angle gearboxes. This line of economical planetary gearboxes offers the industries highest torque ratings, with four planets used in the output stage to boost the load capacity. This line is ideal for the most size restricted complex applications.



Right angle gearboxes offer a solution to space problems often constructed by increasingly compact machines. Sizes for right angle gearboxes are available in sizes from 40mm flange to 120mm flange, with backlashes as low as 12 arc-min for motion control. This high performance series offers a right angle design ideal for redirecting the power flow. Diverse input and output configurations with 22 different gear ratios are extended. With the broad series selections that are provided by Motion Marketplace, customers are sure to match any servo or stepping motor lending the product an unparalleled flexibility of use. The right angle gearboxes were built with the design goal of offering a cost-effective product without sacrificing quality. You will find that this right angle planetary gearbox offers you an extraordinary value.



About Motion Marketplace

