"Right Coast Holiday Gift Guide" Showcases Burn Cream MD

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --On July 8, 2015 The Right Coast Holiday Gift Guide consumer product event will be held for press only at Morton's Steakhouse at 551 Fifth Avenue, NYC. Burn Cream MD® was invited to be one of the signature, showcased products at this exclusive event. "The fact that it is being held at Morton's Steakhouse, we feel, is synchronicity as our product was tested in restaurant kitchens across the country" says spokesperson Janet Arena.



Restaurant related burns are a frequent occurrence and mostly go un-reported; in addition, 69% of burns take place in the home. In both cases, the cause is predominantly from scalds. The sting of a burn puts a halt to whatever one is doing, so Burn Cream MD® is a hero product. This unique formula relieves the pain within seconds and jump starts the healing process.



Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Diane Madfes, the creator of Burn Cream MD®, witnessed numerous burns while working in her family's restaurant during medical school" She spent 2 years developing an effective and cosmetically elegant burn cream that glides over the burn area.



"I was pleasantly surprised how well Burn Cream MD® worked for me and my staff. Not only did it absorb quickly leaving a clean feel, it also reduced the sting of my serious burns effectively." Emeril Lagasse



"After applying Burn Cream MD® to my burn recently, the pain was immediately dulled and this lasted a long time. The wound healed quickly, and I didn't have to stop and think about the pain." Mario Batali



Burn Cream MD®– Endorsed by celebrity chefs, Emeril Lagasse and Mario Batali, Dr. Madfes developed Burn Cream MD® which is a patented formula containing the highest percentage of pain-relieving Lidocaine (4%) that can be dispensed without a prescription to treat 1st & 2nd degree burns. This proven formula contains a blend of natural anti-oxidants such as Arnica Montana, Vitamin E, Aloe Vera and Chamomile which work together to optimize the healing process thus, helping to reduce the chance of scarring. A portion of sales proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters.



