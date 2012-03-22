Right Sharing of World Resources Names New General Secretary

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2012 --Right Sharing of World Resources (RSWR) and Capability Company are pleased to announce that Betty Tonsing has joined the organization as General Secretary, following an extensive nationwide search.



Prior to joining RSWR, Betty Tonsing gained over thirty years experience in executive management, creative project and program development, research, international aid, education, fund development and entrepreneurial ventures. She has worked, studied and lived in multiple countries in North America, Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. A Senior Fulbright Specialist, Betty has also served as a Fulbright Scholar and worked with the United Nations, the US Agency for International Development, Catholic Relief Services and the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs. She served as chief executive and development officer for several non-profit organizations. Betty has written extensively for a wide range of national and international journals and publications, with books published by Macmillan of London on the history of an African monarchy, and by Mellen Press of New York on the history of Quakers in South Africa, and their social witness against apartheid. In addition to her academic and international activities, Betty founded Global Visits and owned her own business in the insurance and financial service industry.



Mary Lee Comer, Clerk of the Board of Trustees stated, “In searching for a new General Secretary, the Board of Trustees of Right Sharing of World Resources was determined to find someone with the same passion for our missions and ministry as our outgoing General Secretary Roland Kreager. We have found that person in Betty Tonsing. Betty's skills and experience in nonprofit administration, development, and work in different cultures will provide us a strong basis on which to grow the organization.”



“I am delighted to report that after a thorough process, RSWR has found a wonderful leader, uniquely suited to the organization’s mission,” noted Sherry Heuser, President of Capability Company, the consulting firm that supported the search. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to partner with Right Sharing of World Resources and are excited about the continuing work of this organization.”

About Right Sharing of World Resources



Right Sharing of World Resources is a program of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), supporting grassroots projects for economic development and offering educational materials for the study of the lives of the poor, the lives of the rich, and the spiritual meaning of both. Founded in 1967 and based in Richmond, Indiana, RSWR raises funds in order to make grants to community-based women's groups through non-governmental organizations in Kenya, India and Sierra Leone. In-country field staff provide training seminars and guidance to the grantees who use the RSWR funds to begin revolving loan funds. All loan repayments by individual women are paid forward within the local community. At present, RSWR has positioned itself to embark on a recent campaign goal to grow the organization.



About Capability Company

Capability Company provides support and consultation for nonprofit organizations’ searches for the best team members to fit their needs and fulfill their mission. To find out more about our services and to see how we can help you, visit http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call (919) 791-3700.