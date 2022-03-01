Rightirement Wealth Partners Co-Founder Byrke Sestok Joins Board of Directors of the Financial Planning Association; Co-Founder Bill Brancaccio Becomes President and Program Director

Harrison, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2022 --Rightirement Wealth Partners announced today that Byrke Sestok, CFP®, has begun serving a three-year term as a member of the Board of Directors for the Financial Planning Association, which serves over 19,000 members. His term began January 1, 2022 and will continue through December 31, 2024.



Mr. Sestok is president of Rightirement Wealth Partners in Harrison, NY, which he and co-founder Bill Brancaccio, CFP®, established in 2016 to provide clients with independent financial planning and investment advice.



"It's truly an honor to be elected by my peers to the Board of Directors of FPA. I am committed to serving our members who elevate our profession that transforms lives through the power of financial planning. It's my personal goal to help FPA members reach more US citizens through financial literacy and financial education," said Byrke Sestok.



A graduate of Cornell University, with more than 16 years of financial planning experience, FPA Past President, Mr. Sestok, has been a member of FPA for over a decade and has served on the board of directors of the FPA of Greater Hudson Valley NY for more than 5 years, including 2 years as chapter president.



In his new role, he will also serve as a Board liaison to two FPA committees: The FPA Public Policy Council provides input to FPA Board and staff on financial planning related legislative and regulatory issues - at the federal and state levels - affecting practitioners and the profession; The Pro Bono committee provides strategic framework and guidance for free national and chapter financial education programs.



The FPA Board of Directors sets the vision and strategic direction for the association. The 2022 Board will comprise 14 members, including the newly elected members and Patrick D. Mahoney, FPA's chief executive officer. Dennis J. Moore, MBA, CFP® will serve as 2022 President.



The firm also announced company Co-Founder Bill Brancaccio, CFP™, has become President and Program Director for the Greater Hudson Valley Financial Planning Association, the home for financial planners in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties.



According to Mr. Brancaccio, a Hofstra University graduate, "The President sets the direction for the organization each year including recurring events such as chapter lunch and dinner meetings, Journal of Financial Planning Discussion Groups, and additional events such as investment panels, annual chapter symposium, member best practice, and case studies."



Mr. Brancaccio has over 9 years of experience as a financial planner. His focus is on client portfolio design, tax modeling, and creating intelligent insurance plans that seek to help clients in the long term at an affordable cost.



The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the principal membership organization for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professionals, educators, financial services professionals and students who are committed to elevating the profession that transforms lives through the power of financial planning. With a focus on the practice, business and profession of financial planning, FPA advances financial planning practitioners through every phase of their careers, from novice to master to leader of the profession. Learn more about FPA at financialplanningassociation.org and follow on Twitter at twitter.com/fpassociation.



About Rightirement Wealth Partners

Rightirement Wealth Partners provides financial advice to corporate executives who prefer to spend time at work and with family rather than evaluating the small details necessary for wealth planning. It plans on behalf of their families and provides time-saving resources so they can spend more time enjoying life. Its core goal is to continually predict the questions a family will have, be ready with the information needed to take action, earn client trust through repetition, and be ready to verify that trust on demand. Dedicated fiduciary retirement planners.



