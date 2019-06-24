"Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Worth $200.4bn in 2019," States Visiongain Report

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --Visiongain's new report the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Report 2019-2029: Forecasts by Resin Type (PET, PP, HDPE, Others), By Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Trays, Tubs, Cups & Pots, Rigid Bulk Products, Others) by Application (Beverages, Foods, Household Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharma, Others) indicates that the global rigid plastic packaging market will reach a value of $200.4bn in 2019.



The lead analyst of the report said: "While the economy plays a central role in influencing the size and growth of the rigid plastic packaging market, major driving factors include the favourable properties of rigid plastic as a packaging material, technical advances that provide better barrier solutions, fast growth in emerging economies, an ageing global population requiring more elderly-friendly packaging, and consumer preferences towards light-weighting, durable and aesthetically pleasing packaging. Packaging manufacturers are also placing more emphasis on cost reduction and efficiency, which makes rigid plastic an ideal material due to its relatively lower cost of production and the light-weight properties which can provide a significant reduction in transportation expenses. The development and growth of the global rigid plastic packaging market has illustrated how closely tied the market's performance is to the state of the global economy. The effects of the past recession have been most significant in Europe and the US, and these are two markets that have experienced declining demand and weak growth. In contrast, the developing nations have performed strongly over the past few years, and this has coincided with a booming economy. Whilst the state of the economy is not the sole factor for the growth of the global rigid plastic packaging market, It is an important factor as it can significantly affect disposable incomes and can cause permanent shifts in consumer trends."



The 195-page report contains 174 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the rigid plastic packaging market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2019-2029 for the submarkets,by resin type (PET, PP, HDPE, Others) by packaging type (Bottles & Jars, Trays, Tubs, Cups & Pots, Rigid Bulk Products, Others) by end user (Beverage, Food, Health Care, Personal Care, Industrial, Others).



The report also contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter profiling the companies leading the field in rigid plastic packaging including Amcor, Bemis, Berry Plastics, Reynolds Group Holdings, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings and more.



The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Report 2019-2029: Forecasts by Resin Type (PET, PP, HDPE, Others), By Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Trays, Tubs, Cups & Pots, Rigid Bulk Products, Others) by Application (Beverages, Foods, Household Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharma and others. This report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the rigid plastic packaging market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to comprehend the part of the market better they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the packaging industry.



