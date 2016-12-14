"Ring" in the New Year with a Glamira Engagement Ring

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2016 --Glamira is known throughout Europe and the United States for their extensive product line and collection of engagement rings, wedding rings and sets, and promise rings. Because Glamira has become a global brand and is recognized for their talent to design stunning, sophisticated, and beautiful custom jewelry and engagement rings.



In 1999, Glamira opened its first retail store in Heilbronn, Germany. Through the years, Glamira expanded globally and has become a well-known and reputable name and brand in the European jewelry sector and in the United States. Glamira's headquarters and main office is still located in Heilbronn, Germany today.



Although Glamira began as a small jewelry retailer; however, by implementing and executing new strategies in a short time, the company successfully grew, expanding their collections and products lines and even entering the custom jewelry market. In 2011, Glamira began marketing their talent in designing and building custom jewelry, including engagement rings and wedding rings.



Glamira specializes in custom wedding rings, engagement rings, and promise rings. Their products range in color, cut, and style, including white and yellow gold bands, precious and semi-precious stones, and unique cuts, all of which are stunning, beautiful, and designed to amaze customers and recipients.



Glamira's line of engagement ring styles and cuts include the following:



-Round cut

-Diamond cut

-Princess cut

-Heart diamond cut

-Emerald diamond cut

-Oval diamond cut



Some of their engagement ring styles include the following:



-Solitaire diamond rings

-Three- and five-stone diamond rings

-Tension diamond rings

-Eternity diamond rings

-Lovely diamond rings

-Swing diamond rings



About Glamira

Customers rate Glamira with five stars for their high quality products, comfort, and price. Glamira not only believes in providing customers with a unique custom jewelry experience, but also offers high quality products at affordable and competitive prices. Additionally, Glamira always stands by their engagement rings, diamonds, and precious stone by offering customers with a Diamond Certificate with every diamond purchase. This official certificate documents the cut, clarity, color and the overall quality of the diamond, which is validated and approved by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), a nonprofit organization that specializes in the field of gemology, and the most widely known and reputable diamond institute in the world.



Glamira believes in providing customers with an unbeatable, unmatchable, and truly touching experience. For customers who visit Glamira to purchase a diamond engagement ring, the customer support team goes above and beyond to help them choose the best diamond engagement ring that is the best fit regarding size, cut, clarity, price and personality.



With the holiday season in full swing, Glamira is ready to help customers select diamond engagement rings to serve as special gifts this year. "Ring" in the new year with a diamond engagement ring by Glamira.



