Ring My Barber App Launch Helps Barbers Brand Themselves with a Direct to Client Experience

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --Launched to take the old barbershop experience screaming into the digital age, a new app thinks of everything but the barber's pole. Created to help barbers in general, whether they work for a shop, are independent, or mobile, the Ring My Barber app is all about haircut convenience. Now, through the app, a fella can sign on to their favorite barber's profile page and do more than take a few seconds to book a men's haircut. They can also view past appointments, reschedule current ones, or take a gander at their hair and scalp health history. All this happens while their barber treats them like a rockstar by confirming appointments, accepting online payments, and sending automatic reminders on the regular. It sounds like the hassle just got a haircut.



Free for clients, for $10 a month barbers can add an unlimited number of clients and schedule an unlimited number of appointments. They receive a free portfolio page that supports a bio, pictures, and the option to get likes and reviews. The page also offers information about their services, location, specials, online booking, and support. Referrals are easy, and a discount is available if one-year subscriptions are paid for upfront. On the backend, barbers are privy to their clients' visit history, special notes, and product formulas.



On point for male or female barbers, the application also works as a filter for agreeable clients. George Dinca, the CEO of Ring My Barber, said of the added level of security the app provides, "If a client has been unfriendly in the past, our members have the option to not confirm or accept the appointment. It's as simple as that."



For more information, visit https://www.ringmybarber.com/.



The Brilliant Business Agency LLC is the parent company of the Ring My Barber is an app. The app is designed for barbers and their clients to facilitate the booking process.



https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ring-my-barber-appointments/id1451800946



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ringmystylist.app.rmb



https://www.ringmybarber.com/



