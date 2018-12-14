Ring Warriors to Be Available on Amazon Prime

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2018 --Ring Warriors Productions announced today that the Ring Warriors professional wrestling program series will be available on Amazon Prime.



Amazon Prime, which as of June 2018 and according to Statista.com, has 95 million U.S. based subscribers. They produce such original programs as "Bosch," "The Man in the High Castle" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" among many others. All Amazon Prime members will be able to stream Ring Warriors programming for free.



As the Ring Warriors program series heads into their winter hiatus, as a special holiday bonus for Amazon Prime members, the exclusive, never before seen Ring Warriors season finale will be made available on Amazon, Saturday December 22, 2018. In the following weeks, previously aired episodes will be made available as well.



Executive Producer Howard Lipkint states, "Having the Ring Warriors programming available on Amazon Prime is a great opportunity for our fans and organization. Along with our current broadcast partner WGN America, this will certainly broaden our fan base and provide wrestling fans with an alternative means of viewing our exciting, industry leading programs". He added, "The success that Ring Warriors has achieved in their initial season on WGNA has been overwhelming. Wrestling fans have been looking for an alternative to the current direction within the wrestling industry and now they have found it. In the coming days and weeks leading into the new year, we will be announcing new alliances, venues, talent and many more exciting elements that will be targeted to the professional wrestling fan base and beyond".



As a reminder, the highly anticipated Ring Warriors season finale will be available on Amazon Prime on Saturday, December 22, 2018. After weeks of mounting tension, this episode culminates with a Fatal Four-way Match in which the current Grand Champion Jeff Cobb defends his title against "The Southern Stomper" Luke Hawx, "The Undeniable Kavorka" Eli Drake and the man who has been handpicked by Austin Aries to be the heir apparent, Killer Kross.



Additional matches will include, Wes Brisco, "The Wildcard" J Spade, in a battle of big men - the 6-foot 4-inch 240-pound "Outlaw" Matt Lancie faces the returning 6-foot 8-inch 265-plus-pound "American Psycho" Lance Archer.



The ladies are also back in action as Desi Derata, one half of Allison Danger's "Danger Incorporated" tag- team, squares off in a rematch with the very popular Heather Monroe.



Global Genesis Group is Executive Producing and the worldwide distributor. They are also the aggregators that placed Ring Warriors on Amazon Prime.



Ring Warriors, the Legacy Continues.

