RingRing, a Fashionable Bluetooth Device, Launches on Indiegogo

Saint Augustine, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2019 --The RingRing has launched on crowdfunding site Indiegogo. Starting from $39 for the early bird special, the RingRing is a fun, and functional, consumer bluetooth accessory.



Founder & CEO Todd Horn explained: the RingRing is designed to be "Fun, first and Foremost", stating that the RingRing not only designed to be functional, but appealing to fun-loving, and fashion-minded consumers.



On Hand Technology's patented RingRing™ was conceived in 2017, and since conception, the OnHand Tech team has worked steadfastly to develop and produce multiple, working prototypes, along with securing, and strengthening business relationships with USA based manufacturers. Through crowdfunding efforts,The RingRing will enter the manufacturing phase, with the goal of beginning distribrution in Q4 of 2019.



The RingRing pairs with your smart phone, or bluetooth capable device*, utilizing two rings comprising a speaker and microphone. The rings fit on your thumb and pinky finger enabling mobile calls using the iconic "call me", or "talk to the hand" gesture. The RingRing comes with adjustable, one-size-fits-all, silicon sizing bands, providing and easy, comfortable fit. Each device ships with a charging cable, and bluetooth, RingRing Box charger, which provides convenient charging, and storage. The first version (v1.0) RingRing shipped will be sleek black. Later versions will be available in bright, eye-catching colors: black, gray, pink, yellow, blue, and green.



Specs:



Mobile using the iconic "Call-Me" gesture.

Fast, reliable data transfer, & clear, bluetooth sound.

Automatic pairing with your Smartphone or bluetooth device.

Android, Windows, Mac OS, and iOS compatibility*

IPX4 Certified Waterproof & Dustproof

Fast, easy wireless charging.

Adjustable Sizing

Up to 6 hours of talk time



You can back The RingRing on the Indiegogo page now; starting at $39 for Early Bird adopters. The RingRing will be manufactured, assembled and production in the USA.



About OnHand Tech

OnHand Technology, LLC was set up in Saint Augustine on July 26th, 2017 by Regional Rock Star & CEO, Todd Horn, Wonder Twin Sisters, Melissa & Max Nicodemus, and Park Ranger, J. Crutchfield. OnHand Tech has since grown to include a valued team of experienced professionals, engaged in, and dedicated to the company's continued growth, and success. The company has enjoyed early traction and positive sentiment with it's RingRing flagship product release.