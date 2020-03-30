Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2020 --Recognized for their ability to build a marketing and product solution for clients across numerous industries, R.I.P. Resources Inc. recently broadened its services. The company has linked arms with Emergent, Canada's premier document creation and file management software providers. Incorporating Emergent's widely-revered product, the Legal Kiosk™ as a large part of their offerings for grieving families, R.I.P. is on point to exceed their customers' goals. The software solution increases client service capabilities by offering increased organization, instant access to documentation, information, and peace of mind.



Darren Cooper, President and CEO of Emergent, said, "It's terrific to partner with R.I.P. Resources to help widen their service offerings. Governmental agencies and creditors must be notified and, if need be, probate should be addressed. Overall, estate administration has to be facilitated, and this sharing of information between the Executor and their Estate professional is easiest when using the Legal Kiosk™. It allows its users to access documents anytime, anywhere, on any device, 24/7 thanks to secure cloud storage. It's invaluable."



Scott Misick, Founder at R.I.P., said "Most people get frustrated and exhausted with the administrative responsibilities, expenses and obligations they have to go through for the person who has died, but they don't have the experience or a specialized modern solution to help them in their time of need. At R.I.P. Resources, our specialized services make it simple and easy for them, eliminating added stress and hardship. With the addition of Emergent's Legal Kiosk™, our clients will save even more time and money which will result in more money for beneficiaries, and inheritances delivered much quicker than before."



The Legal Kiosk, by way of the Virtual Vault, addresses the matter of Wills and Power of Attorney's to include Representation Agreements, Personal Directives, and Enduring Powers of Attorney. It also includes Codicils. Estate Administration is incorporated into the software as well. The administration encompasses Grant of Probate, Assets & Liabilities, Tax Clearance, Proposed Distribution and also features Emergent's newly released "Executor Services" feature.



For more information about Emergent's Legal Kiosk, visit https://www.emergent.ca/the-legal-kiosk/.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



