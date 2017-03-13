Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --Beautiful, filled with positive energy and most importantly with a voice that's as powerful as it is sensual and hypnotic, Latin pop rock singer/songwriter Stefni Valencia is causing a great deal of interest in the music world. Showing her ability in the studio, Stefni recently announced the release of her new EP "Obstaculos de una Flor" - which has quickly won her favorable comparisons to legendary artists like Linda Ronstadt, Selena, Pat Benatar and Gwen Stefani, quite an accomplishment for the rising star.



"Stefni is an amazing singer-songwriter whose music speaks from the heart and speaks to the heart," commented a member of her management team. "We look forward to seeing the response to her new EP, which we think will be one of this year's best releases."



According to the vocalist, she also expresses her creativity and interest in being a positive influence in those around her in many other ways. This includes working as a composer, a popular radio host, event personality and even a teacher of aerial arts. All this and more come together to give her the experiences that find expression in her music and just add to the interest of her growing fan base both in the Latin world and beyond.



The early response to "Obstaculos de una Flor" has been quite passionate.



Julia C., a fan of her work recently said in a five-star review, "Me Queme is such a catchy tune that I cannot get it out of my head. I really can relate to her songs. Stefni's voice is as beautiful as she is, I love, love, love her music."



"Obstaculos de una Flor" is available for download on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal and a growing number of music outlets.



For more information be sure to visit http://www.stefnivalencia.com.



