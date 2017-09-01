Rising Natural Beauty Product Brand Olla Organics Announces Dead Sea Mud Mask Now Available on Amazon.com

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2017 --It's impossible to deny a great many people are most comfortable shopping online at the Amazon.com marketplace. Amazon, having built a reputation for fast shipping, no hassle refunds and its wide catalog allowing mixed orders to be placed covering nearly every product category on Earth combine for a customer experience nearly impossible to top. Recognizing all of this, and more, new and rising in popularity all-natural beauty product brand Olla Organics recently announced they have answered customer requests and their lead product Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask is now available at an attractive price point on Amazon, backed up by all of Amazon's policies and benefits. The news has been met with enthusiasm.



"We are pleased to be a good fit with Amazon," remarked Aaron Lee, CEO of Olla Organics. "We share Amazon's dedication to quality and putting the customer's experience first. We think this is a milestone moment for our business and points towards even greater success in the weeks, months and years to come."



According to the company, their Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask stands apart from other mud masks due to its absolute hard line on using only the top natural and organic ingredients in its formula. This has led to very strong early sales and quite passionate reviews from satisfied customers.



About Olla Organics

Founded in 2017, based in New York City, Olla Organics is a beauty skin care company mission is to provide all natural results for transforming your skin. Our carefully crafted formulas use all-natural ingredients to provide superior solutions, for a wide range of skin types and skin stages. We know that the environmental factors can do a great deal to the skin, thats why Olla Organics is thought out to provides natural, effective solutions to always have you looking amazing in abrasive environmental conditions , without compromising the integrity of our ingredients. Let Olla Organics be the solution to what nature intended you to be. Beautiful.



For more information be sure to visit https://www.ollaorganic.com and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ollaorganics.