Rising Youtube Musicians to Give Free Concert in Naples

Naples, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2017 --YoungMin and Chantelle You, also known as MusicThroughYou, will be hosting a concert at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Sunday, February 14 from 2-3pm. Join this dynamic musical duo as they combine YoungMin's touching personal testimony with multiple genres of music, showing just what it means to love others through music. The concert is free for all who attend but free will offerings will be accepted if you feel led. Emmanuel Lutheran Church is located at: 777 Mooring Line Dr. Naples, FL 34102.



YoungMin and Chantelle You both graduated from the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music in May of 2016. Since graduation, these two musicians have created a YouTube channel which allows them to post a wide variety of music to a global audience. They then take their covers, arrangements, and original compositions to churches and schools for a live, one-of-a-kind concert. "Love all people. Love all music." is MusicThroughYou's vision statement and will be the basis of their message at their Emmanuel Lutheran Church concert. Their ten day visit to Naples is sponsored by Sparking Literacy, a 501c3 non-profit. "Not only are they fabulously talented, but Young Min has amazing testimony about how music helped him rise above the violence in his life in S. Korea," said Executive Director of Sparking Literacy, Kelly Prue. The group will be visiting schools like the Immokalee Foundation "to demonstrate that finding a passion can help teens to get through whatever hardships they may face in their lives."



For a sneak peak of some of the music that will be featured, you can visit them on YouTube at:

http://www.youtube.com/c/musicthroughyou



Kelly Prue- Sparking Literacy at kellyprue2@comcast.net

Chantelle You 920-676-8916

cyou.music@gmail.com

Website: http://www.musicthroughyou.com

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/musicthroughyou

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/musicthroughyou