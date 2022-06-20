Risk Management Technology Platforms by eMaxx

Peabody, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2022 --In the world of commercial insurance, creating provisions for safeguarding assets and preventing loss is non-negotiable. Any reputable company knows this. However, where many businesses fall short is how they build and deliver these programs. It can be the weak link in policy development. Ernst & Young recently reported that using IT effectively for risk management can be the biggest weakness for many companies.



The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants published research that commercial insurance executives often lack cutting-edge resources, analytical processes and innovative tools. Moreover, they are reactionary instead of being proactive. They need to improve their identification, collection and analysis of risk data to be prepared for an "unexpected loss event."



So if the problem is so prevalent, what can firms do to gain the competitive edge? Experts agree that companies need to take advantage of the 21st century developments in big data, mobile applications, cloud computing, analytics and enterprise resource planning. Industry leader eMaxx offers all of these tools and more to maximize profit and minimize loss. For more than a decade, this professional team has partnered with over 150 companies to create commercial insurance policies that harness the power of IT.



The risk management technology platforms available from eMaxx bring the best technological and data analytical software and tailor its capabilities to small-, medium- or large-scale transporation and utiltity businesses, helping them educate drivers, track activity, generate reports and review claims (including adjuster notes). User-friendly software takes into account the fragmented commercial telematics market, the overly litigious claim climate and the current driver shortage in the U.S.



eMaxx stands behind its risk management technology with a brilliant team that has been integrating IT into the insurance industry for many years. Team experience includes design and programming, web applications design, data warehousing and business intelligence using various reporting tools and data integration. As a result, clients enjoy the implementation of web applications including the risk management activity tracer, underwriting analytics systems, claims management system and learning system.



This insurtech approach ensures that clients have the best web-based software coupled with the finest claims management and guaranteed lower costs. Results are clear. ELive Connect provides the tools to identify and modify drivers' behavior. By leveraging telematics data and online learning, drivers' behavior becomes safer over time. A web-based safety and learning center—available 24/7—gives employees the opportunity to improve their skills. The process is ongoing and evolves as new IT capabilities become available.



Merge the hottest technology with the best commercial insurance. Contact eMaxx today.