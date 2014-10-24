Risk of HPV Infection Is Increased by Alcohol Consumption; CBCD Examines the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



A study found that those who consume alcohol have a higher risk of HPV infection, especially in men. Dr. Schabath and colleagues wrote that “alcohol consumption can impair host defense against viral infections … (and) … alcohol is associated with an increased risk for prevalent HPV infections among men.” (2) Dr. Schabath and colleagues are from the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tampa, Florida. During the study, “researchers deduced that there was greater risk for HPV infections in men who drank … because alcohol impaired their immune systems. With their bodies not able to properly respond to the threat, risks of chronic infection were therefore greater.” (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals who drink alcoholic beverages take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Most studies focus on the effect of smoking or the number of sexual partners on the risk of HPV infection. However, in this study, authors wrote that “smoking habits didn't factor in because significant risk was observed both in men who smoke and those who have never puffed on a cigarette. It also didn't matter how many sexual partners the participants had because significant risk remained as long as high alcohol intake was in the equation.” (1)



“HPV infects over six million individuals every year in the United States. The virus causes genital warts in both sexes and contributes to cancers in women, like anal, vaginal, and cervical cancers. Latest research shows that some cancers in men may also be caused by HPV, such as oropharyngeal, anal, and penile cancer, but data remains limited about the infection in men.” (1)



Are there treatments available against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (3) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals who consume alcohol take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



(1) Depra, D. "High alcohol intake ups risk of HPV in men" – Published on October 7, 2014. Tech Times.



(2) Schabath MB1, Thompson ZJ2, Egan KM3, Torres BN1, Nguyen A3, Papenfuss MR1, Abrahamsen ME1, Giuliano AR1. Alcohol consumption and prevalence of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection among US men in the HPV in Men (HIM) study. Sex Transm Infect. 2014 Oct 2. pii: sextrans-2013-051422.



(3) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.