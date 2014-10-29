Risk of HPV Infection Is Increased by Smoking; CBCD Examines the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” –Greg Bennett, CBCD



According to Time.com, smoking increases an individual’s risk of an oral HPV infection. “Those people with higher levels of biomarkers for tobacco exposure in their blood and urine also tended to have a higher prevalence of oral HPV type 16.” (1) Dr. Gypsyamber D’Souza noted that HPV type 16 “causes more than 90% of HPV-related oropharyngeal-or throat-cancers.” (1) Dr. D’Souza is an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. D’Souza continued, saying that “HPV is the primary causal agent of HPV-related oral cancer … (and) … tobacco may make these infections less likely to clear, and therefore smokers may have a higher risk of eventually developing oropharyngeal cancers.” In light of this information, The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that people who smoke take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“Oropharyngeal cancers are harder to discover than tobacco related cancers because the symptoms are not always obvious to the individual who is developing the disease, or to professionals that are looking for it. They can be very subtle and painless. A dentist or doctor should evaluate any symptoms that you are concerned with, and certainly anything that has persisted for two or more weeks.” (3)



“HPV is recognized to be the most frequently acquired sexually transmitted viral infection worldwide. It is estimated that approximately 6 million new cases of HPV are sexually transmitted annually in the United States.” (4)



Are there treatments available against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



References:



(1) Time.com – Oaklander, M. "Smoking and Drinking Raise Your Risk for Oral HPV." Published on October 7, 2014.



(2) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.



(3) OralCancerFoundation.org – HPV / Oral Cancer Facts.



(4) Richard A Watson, MD, FACS "Human Papillomavirus: Confronting the Epidemic – A Urologist’s Perspective" Reviews in Urology. 2005 Summer; 7(3): 135-144