Risk of Shingles Increases as People Age; CBCD Reviews the Medical Literature

The risk of a Herpes Zoster (shingles) outbreak, a condition caused by the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV), increases as an individual ages. VZV is the same virus that causes Chickenpox. Shingles is caused by a reactivation of a latent VZV infection. As Dr. Nair and colleagues wrote in a study, “The incidence of herpes zoster increases with age and immunosuppression, therefore prompt management is necessary to avoid morbidity and mortality in these individuals. “ (1) The Merck Home Health Handbook agrees, noting that “as people age, the immune system becomes less effective.” (2) Dr. Nair and colleagues are from the People's College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre in India. Shingles is more common in individuals with conditions that weaken the immune system. This weakening of the immune system allows the latent Varicella Zoster Virus to reactivate and cause a shingles outbreak.



This weakening of the immune system allows the latent Varicella Zoster Virus to reactivate and cause a shingles outbreak.



The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes family of viruses, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the (VZV) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (3) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (3)



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



How is the immune system weakened as a person gets older?



“The immune system becomes less able to distinguish self from nonself (that is, to identify foreign antigens). As a result, autoimmune disorders become more common. T cells (a type of immune cell), which remember antigens they have previously encountered, respond less quickly to the antigens. There are fewer white blood cells capable of responding to new antigens. Thus, when older people encounter a new antigen, the body is less able to remember and defend against it. Older people have smaller amounts of complement proteins and do not produce as many of these proteins as younger people do in response to bacterial infections. The amount of antibody produced in response to an antigen is less, and the antibodies are less able to attach to the antigen. These changes may partly explain why pneumonia, influenza, infectious endocarditis, and tetanus are more common among older people and result in death more often. These changes may also partly explain why vaccines are less effective in older people.” (2)



“These changes in immune function may contribute to the greater susceptibility of older people to some infections (including shingles) and cancers.” (2)



Dr. Colin Tidy wrote that “about 1 in 5 people have shingles at some time in their life. It can occur at any age, but it is most common in people over the age of 50. It is uncommon to have shingles more than once, but about 1 person in 50 has shingles two or more times in their life.” (2)



Individuals with weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to shingles outbreaks.



