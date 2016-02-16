Jackson, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --AnneFish.com latest book Riskformation: How Smart Risk Taking Will Transform Your Life by entrepreneur, award-winning speaker, risk taker extraordinaire, International Best Selling Author, and Founder of Flying Fish Ventures LLC, Anne Fish. Anne Fish has written a new book Riskformation: How Smart Risk Taking Will Transform Your Life for individuals looking for a life changing experience in life that will enable people to live their calling. Anne Fish's new International #1 Amazon best selling book, Riskformation is now available on Amazon. Within these pages you'll discover when people overcome the objections in their own minds to taking risks and begin doing the research, the willingness to assume a smart risk replaces the doubt and fear which can cripple and prevent them from having success. Riskformation also goes over the roadblocks, or things to avoid, when taking risks. The transforming stories and examples within Riskformation will help shift the thoughts people struggle with which will change your life.



"This book has a powerful message for anyone who has the courage to dare and to take active steps toward living their best life." ~Namira Salim, Founder Virgin Galactic and First (future) South Asian Space Tourist



Fish explains being a risk taker is different for everyone, but it's important to realize being a smart risk taker is about the potential for gain as opposed to the potential for loss - so think about what you will gain. The complete interview on ABC's affiliate in Tucson, KGUN is available on Youtube. The segment on KGUN provokes thoughts for people who are looking to achieve more in life, what is holding them back, and why taking a risk will make 2016 their best year yet.



It is not enough to simply take risks. You must plan risks with the same precision, passion, and excitement as planning the vacation of your dreams.



Creating life changing experiences does not come from wishful thinking. Of course, changing your thinking in order to focus on the positive is important, but thoughts don't move matter. In order to live your calling, action must be taken —smart action.



That's Riskformation in a nutshell: the process that will empower people to take a risk and live the calling desired.



Along the way, people will learn how to change thoughts from "What-ifs?" to "Why nots?" Shifting thinking from doom and gloom to positivity and gratitude. Discover the transformational power of risk taking and how to manifest for the journey of a life changing experience.



"This book is a guide, a compass, and a map all in one. Do not put it down!!" ~ Brian Gerrity, US Air Force Instructor Pilot and current United Airlines Captain



About Anne Fish

Anne Fish is an award-winning speaker, author, and international risk taker extraordinaire. Her affinity for taking risks has led her to branch out into emerging markets as an entrepreneur across multiple time-zones, countries, and continents. From founding Formula Austin, which promoted Formula 1 racing to the world, to 18 years as a flight attendant and corporate trainer, to a multi-million dollar career with Sotheby's International Realty, Anne has taken the leap and followed her dreams. Her own "Riskformation" led her to build a life overseas in many different countries as well as gave her the opportunity to collaborate with and around famous figures and professional athletes over a seven year span.



Currently, Anne inspires, encourages, and leads others to take risks that will transform their lives. She lives in Jackson Hole, Wyoming with her husband, Jim, and their two dogs Buddy and Bailey.