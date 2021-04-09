RiskLimiter and Envysion Collaborate Technologies to Offer New Solution to Reduce Risk and Loss Prevention for Restaurant and Supermarket Operators

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2021 --Envysion and RiskLimiter have collaborated resources to offer an unparalleled integrated solution that reduces risk and offers loss prevention for restaurant and supermarket operators. While both companies have been key players in this space for some time, this new collaboration offers a platform that combines both companies' technologies to complement their goals of reducing risk and loss prevention expenditures.



What does this mean? Now that RiskLimiter and Envysion have integrated their platforms, inspection data recorded in RiskLimiter mobile applications now have the video of the inspection embedded right within their online dashboard. So, when looking at inspection data that once lived on paper, operators can see the inspection being performed in addition to remotely viewing the digitally uploaded data. This type of information is not only convenient for operators when managing the performance and quality of inspections, but it also creates the best possible chance for providing quality of care when needed most.



"We are excited about this collaboration as we believe it will give us opportunities to work with each other's clients and provide even more value to our users," said Brian Rosen, President & CEO of RiskLimiter.



Restaurant and supermarket operators are faced with a demanding, fast-paced world that presents a different set of challenges not seen in other lines of retail. Some of these risks include failed food safety practices, general liability, theft, temperature control unit failure, and workers compensation claims. As a multi-location operator, these challenges can suffocate profits if not managed appropriately. This collaboration of Envysion and RiskLimiter will continue to help eliminate these risks and mitigate their damages.



About RiskLimiter

RiskLimiter Inspection Suite from Gleason Technology is considered to be the top all-around inspection software on the market today. The platform has evolved considerably with more businesses using it to reduce risk, and lower costs, every day.



When initially introduced, the technology was one of the first to address the need for improved slip and fall prevention in supermarkets and the food industry, largely due to the related increase in insurance premiums and workers compensation claims. As the proprietary software became more advanced and the scope of the inspection capabilities grew, it was decided to reorganize and reintroduce the brand of products under the RiskLimiter name to capture the primary benefit of the software: limiting risk and lowering costs. With the wide variety of RiskLimiter products now offered, new categories of businesses can now enjoy the same benefits those in the grocery industry have been embracing for decades. In fact, RiskLimiter Inspection Suite is now considered to be the foremost platform for all things inspected. Current RiskLimiter products include Inspector, Food Safety, Sensor Monitor, and Reporter. RiskLimiter Inspection Suite products are now used in more than 2,000 locations in 16 countries worldwide.



About Envysion

Envysion's managed video surveillance solutions integrate high-quality recorded video with in-store data such as point-of-sale, to provide video context to activity throughout the store. Operators can review anomalous transactions within the Envysion platform, to validate customer purchases and refunds, protect themselves from internal theft and fraud, and help locations maximize their quality of customer service. Clients looking for further insight into their operational consistency can leverage Envysion's audit services to help find theft, fraud, and quality and compliance issues. With more than a decade of service to leading brands across QSR, convenience store, and retail, Envysion is a premier technology partner across more than 20,000 stores worldwide.



Media Contact:

Rebecca Goodman

rgoodman@bemarketingsolutions.com

215.920.0770