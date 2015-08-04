Rita Platt, DDS Explores How Customized Cosmetic Dentistry Works to Combine the Best Techniques Available

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --Cosmetic dentistry offers many options towards improving the appearance of your smile. Injury, genetics, food, smoke and other staining are just a few of the elements that can combine to make your smile less satisfactory. Whatever the origin, you can take action towards correcting it with a variation of cosmetic choices that are available to achieve the smile you desire. From alignment issues to whitening treatment, cosmetic dentistry can repair and improve the look of a patient's smile.



One of the quickest ways to look younger and have a sparking smile is to whiten your teeth. Depending on your age and hygiene, teeth generally become discolored over the course of many years so it can be difficult to notice. Currently, whitening teeth is the most requested procedure in cosmetic dentistry. The frequency to which teeth are whitened is largely dependent upon the patient and if they refrain from tobacco use and drinking coffee or cola. Maintaining a regular routine of dental hygiene will help prevent stains from collecting on teeth and becoming apparent, requiring additional whitening procedures.



Aside from having discolored teeth, one of the more noticeable dental issues is crooked or spaced out teeth. Orthodontics offers a way of correcting this by attaching braces to the teeth and using an arch wire that acts as a guide to align teeth. If more force is needed, rubber bands are connected to apply more pressure and move teeth to their proper positions. Invisalign offers a clear alternative to braces as the process uses a transparent tray custom-made for a patient with incremental aligners to reposition teeth. A series of removable aligners are made for the patient that will gradually shift teeth into the proper position. Generally, the orthodontist or dentist will plan the movements with a new set of aligners being placed approximately every two weeks.



Veneers can also correct simple alignments, gaps, and unsatisfactory coloration. Veneers are a thin, translucent shell composed of porcelain or composite material placed over the front of a patient's tooth. Typically, they are only applied to the front teeth as those are the most visible. Veneers offer an advantage over other techniques as they are long-lasting, stain-resistant, and can hide almost any imperfection.



Dr. Rita Platt and the Healthy Smiles team are experienced in using a multitude of techniques in conjunction to accomplish the smile their patients are dreaming of. Modern dentistry has provided a myriad of options that ensure no one has to live with crooked, yellowed or spaced teeth if they don't want to.



About Healthy Smiles

For the last 15 years, Rita Platt, DDS has been practicing dentistry from her Healthy Smiles office in the heart of Chicago. The Healthy Smiles Team help patients feel welcome through the caring, comfortable office atmosphere. Dr. Platt stays up-to-date with current technology, providing cosmetic dentistry at the highest level without experiencing the pain that is commonly associated with it.



Join a better dental experience by going online to http://www.healthysmilesinc.com