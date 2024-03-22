Rittenhouse Communications Group Joins Forces with SALTO Systems to Elevate Smart Building Access Solutions

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2024 --Partnership Aims to Transform Access and Identity Management in Multifamily Residential Buildings



In a new collaboration, Rittenhouse Communications Group, a leading smart building company, has officially partnered with SALTO Systems, renowned for spearheading the digital transformation of access and identity management solutions. This strategic alliance, fostered by the innovative SALTO WECOSYSTEM, marks a milestone in enhancing interconnected access capabilities across a multitude of applications.



Rittenhouse Communications Group, under the leadership of President and CEO Sean Edwards, specializes in integrated building management systems, offering advanced solutions that cater to a diverse range of needs. Through this partnership, the company further solidifies its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, smart building technologies.



SALTO Systems is a global leader in the development of advanced access control solutions. The company's expertise in digital identity and access management plays a crucial role in the collaboration, bringing unparalleled value to the partnership.



The alliance is centered around Rittenhouse Communications Group's innovative "PropKey" technology, a revolutionary platform designed exclusively for multifamily residential buildings. PropKey streamlines property management and enhances resident experiences by integrating various software solutions into a single, user-friendly resident-facing application. This integration allows for an array of convenient features, including package delivery tracking, maintenance request submissions, concierge services, community engagement, valet car requests, direct messaging with property management, amenity bookings, earning rewards, and activating SALTO's Bluetooth Digital Key for secure access.



Rittenhouse Communications Group and SALTO Systems are set to streamline how access and identity management are implemented. This partnership howcases the companies' shared vision for a more interconnected world and their commitment to fostering innovation.



For more information about this transformative partnership and the PropKey platform, please reach out to Sean Edwards at Rittenhouse Communications Group.



Rittenhouse Communications Group is a frontrunner in the smart building industry, offering comprehensive integrated building management systems. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Rittenhouse Communications Group specializes in creating smarter, more efficient buildings for a wide range of applications. Under the visionary leadership of President and CEO Sean Edwards, the company is dedicated to enhancing building operations and occupant experiences through advanced technology solutions. To learn more, please visit: https://www.rittenhousecom.com/.