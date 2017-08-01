Rival Launches Kickstarter for a Carbon Fiber Watch That Would Make Luxury Brands Cringe

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --Rival Collective – a small team from Melbourne, Australia has created a sleek watch bundle that sets new benchmarks in quality wrist watches – making it easily one of the cheapest that feature a full carbon fiber body on the market.



Carbon Renegade, a watch made of aircraft grade Carbon fiber – as strong as it is lightweight, it can be worn on a daily basis – without compromising comfort. Coupled with a choice of stainless, leather or sail canvas straps – it allows the user the extra versatility to suit any occasion. Water resistant up to 50 meters and hardened sapphire glass, makes Carbon Renegade not only stylish - but durable as well. Designed for people on the go – the bundle also includes a sleek roll case for travel.



Starting price for one unit is only AU$199, offering a choice between Carbon Fiber or hybrid Stainless Steel encasements - made available to suit most budgets. Worldwide shipping is available and is scheduled to be produced and shipped to all backers by November 2017.



To learn more about Carbon Renegade or to back their campaign, please visit their Kickstarter page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1391760535/carbon-renegade-a-chronograph-watch-made-of-carbon/



