South Haven, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2020 --Riveer, world leader in wash racks and wash systems technology, today announced that it is making its military-grade decontamination (decon) LADS available for use by school districts, municipalities, public transportation and private industry in the fight against virus threats, such as COVID-19. The company's LADS, Large Area Decontamination System, is widely deployed by US military HAZMAT in quick response against the spread of pathogens.



"The decontamination challenges in a playground or bus stop shelter are not all that different from those associated with Army facilities or Navy ships," said a spokesperson for Riveer. "You need to get rid of pathogens quickly and safely. That's the problem we solve with our decon systems." Cities, schools, arenas and other public spaces can unknowingly aid in the spread of viruses remain on surfaces like seats or stair railings.



Carrying 500 gallons of water and 50 gallons auto dosing disinfecting concentrate, LADS gets the job done quickly and thoroughly. LADS supports 2 operators at 21 Gallons Per Minute (GPM) for fast, site decontamination. LADS is designed specifically for delivering decontamination solution: 5x the flow and 1/10 the pressure of traditional power washers. High pressure might be great for removing graffiti, not for spreading hypochlorite solution over a large area quickly. By keeping pressure low, the LADS does not uselessly atomize chemistry. Instead this machine spreads a penetrating flow of decontamination solution on the surfaces where needed. What's more, LADS offers the most expedient and cost-effective approach to decontamination because it uses Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) solutions and wear parts.



Lastly, LADS is easy to operate without special training and can be easily trailered by passenger or utility trucks.



About Riveer

Riveer is a global leader in Engineered Wash Water Recovery Systems for commercial, industrial, municipal and military applications. Riveer technology addresses the unique challenges of pressure washing hardware, vehicles and aircraft, followed by the recovery and filtration of wash water. Having developed the first environmentally-compliant wash rack, Riveer's product line today includes well known MudMaster™, BirdBath, TAWS®, ACDS, LADS, and TRS systems, as well as turnkey design/build systems installations. Riveer's engineering team, ISO 9001 certified manufacturing process and world-wide service capabilities make Riveer the go-to name in wash water recovery and corrosion mitigation systems that deliver high performance, ease of use, and unmatched dependability.



For more information, visit www.riveer.com.



