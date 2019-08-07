River Valley Recreation Promotes Playground Design Services for Community Groups

Wrightsville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2019 --River Valley Recreation, a division of River Valley Landscapes, Inc. dedicated to providing playground design, installation, maintenance services, and—most of all—fun experiences, has recently begun promoting its comprehensive playground planning and design services for community groups.



Typically, members of committees or boards charged with bringing a new playground to a local park, schoolyard, or other recreational area where kids or families gather don't know where to begin in the process. River Valley's design team is here to support these groups in bringing their visions to life for creating modern playgrounds that will generate enthusiasm from users and the community at large.



According to an informative post on River Valley Recreation's new blog, which is a feature of the organization's recently redesigned website, there are several key factors that groups need to consider as they undertake a playground planning project. These include everything from determining location and site specifics to considering the age ranges of children using the playground equipment and, of course, designing for safety.



The post also makes a point to reassure groups that they don't need to undergo design on their own. "River Valley Recreation is here for schools, community park boards, homeowners associations, daycare centers, and organizations of various kinds. We also collaborate with landscape architects and other outdoor space design teams to create modern, safe, and fun playgrounds that today's kids love to interact with."



Those involved with new playground projects are urged to connect with the design experts at River Valley Recreation no matter where they are in the planning or building process, or if they just need a safety audit or inspection of existing equipment.



To get in touch with River Valley Recreation for more information or to receive a quote for services, submit a contact form via their website, or call toll-free: (800) 455-8666.



About River Valley Recreation

A division of River Valley Landscapes, Inc., River Valley Recreation offers turnkey solutions for creating seamless, certified, and compliant playground environments for schools, parks, churches, and more in PA, MD, DE, and NJ. No matter your unique community's needs or budget, the experienced River Valley team works hand in hand with your group to design and install playgrounds and recreation areas that delight. To learn more, visit https://www.rivervalleyrecreation.com/.