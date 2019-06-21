River Valley Recreation Promotes Successful Municipal Partnership in 100% Chemical Free Weed Control

Wrightsville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2019 --River Valley Recreation, a co-division with River Valley Organics of River Valley Landscapes, Inc. dedicated to providing design, installation, and maintenance services for outdoor recreation spaces, has recently entered into a successful partnership with East Fallowfield Township, Chester County, Pa. to provide a Foamstream 100% chemical-free weed control program in township parks.



Township officials recently announced the partnership with a news update on their municipal website to alert the public that East Fallowfield Township Community Park is being treated with the herbicide-free, 100% natural and plant-based weed control foam this summer. The update notes one of the main benefits of Foamstream—there are no pesticides or chemicals in the product, making it non-toxic and safe for people and pets. In fact, a recent Instagram post by professional Foamstream applicator Dustun (@dustunr_foamstream) shows the product being safely applied next to a family in the park earlier this month.



"The key ingredient in the Foamstream product is hot water," said Doug Caldwell, River Valley Co-Owner. "Municipalities and community groups in charge of managing public spaces are enthusiastic about this weed control solution—as are we—because it's safe and herbicide-free. It doesn't contribute to waterway pollution, and it's not harmful to people or animals."



River Valley has posted a short video on their YouTube channe l showing the Foamstream product being applied to weeds that prospective customers are encouraged to check out.



