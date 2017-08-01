Rivergate Muffler & Complete Auto Care Partners with BizIQ

Madison, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --Rivergate Muffler & Complete Auto Care, an automotive repair shop specializing in performance enhancements for vehicles of all makes and models, is pleased to announce it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing agency in Phoenix, Arizona, that works with small businesses throughout the United States and Canada.



In partnering with BizIQ, Rivergate Muffler & Complete Auto Care hopes to build on its existing business and attract new customers through the development of a stronger internet presence and the implementation of a variety of new marketing practices. BizIQ has significant experience working with other clients in the automotive industry and brings years of marketing expertise to its work with the auto repair shop in Madison, TN.



As it begins working with Rivergate Muffler & Complete Auto Care, BizIQ's team of professionals will put together and launch a new website for the auto repair shop in Madison, TN, complete with an overview of the shop's repair, maintenance and performance services as well as general information related to car care. The new site's content will be produced by trained copywriters and geared toward providing high quality information in an engaging format.



Additionally, BizIQ will employ a variety of strategies to help Rivergate Muffler & Complete Auto Care's new website achieve greater exposure, with special attention paid to the use of search engine optimization (SEO), which will make the site more easily visible in local Google search results within the Madison area.



"Our shop has been a fixture in Madison for over three decades, and we're proud to offer so much more than standard auto repairs and maintenance," said Lixia Dong, owner of Rivergate Muffler & Complete Auto Care. "Having the opportunity to work with BizIQ is going to provide a great boost to our marketing efforts, and we're excited to reach new customers who aren't yet aware of all of the ways in which we can help them get the most out of their vehicles."



About Rivergate Muffler & Complete Auto Care

Rivergate Muffler & Complete Auto Care was established in 1982, and is proud to be an ASE certified provider of comprehensive automotive repair and maintenance services. The shop specializes in performance enhancements and upgrades, including custom exhaust, performance tune-ups, OEM part installation and more.



For more information, please visit http://www.rivergatemuffler.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.