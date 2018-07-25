RiverRunMedicalSolutions.com Offers Supplies for Mobility and Comfort

Upper Sandusky, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --Linda is proud to announce the launch of her new website, http://RiverRunMedicalSolutions.com. This new retail website offers a wide range of medical supplies for customers seeking aids for home care and limited mobility. Customer shopping the website will find a great selection of convenient adaptive clothing for assisted dressing for both men and women, including shoes, indoor and outdoor apparel, sportswear and more. In furniture, the website offers adjustable, motorized recliners, beds and side tables. In addition to furniture, customers looking for medical solutions can browse an extensive selection of aids for daily living, such as grab bars, shower chairs and more. Mobility products on the website include quality canes, crutches, wheelchairs, walkers and much more. Caregivers shopping for assisted living supplies can find a wide array of personal care devices and monitors, braces and travel kits.



With over forty years' experience in nursing, Linda created RiverRunMedicalSolutions.com with the vision of creating a one-stop shop for customers to shop for the products they need to lead happy independent lives in their own home. The products on the website are all carefully chosen to be helpful to a wide range of customers with specialized needs to maximize their mobility and self-sufficiency. Linda knows that customers will especially appreciate the convenience and versatility of the adaptive clothing the website offers.



As RiverRunMedicalSolutions.com continues to grow and mature, customers visiting the website can expect to see the number and variety of products to increase. Linda hopes to offer accessories for the sight and hearing impaired in the future, as well. The website's great selection and excellent customer service are key to a fantastic experience.



To complement the website, Linda is also launching a blog at https://MedicalSolutionsReview.com, to offer helpful information to customers. The posts on the blog will include new product updates, additional product details and tips and tricks for product use. Customer should check back regularly for new posts.



About RiverRunMedicalSolutions.com

RiverRunMedicalSolutions.com is a division of LJB Innovations LLC and is owned and operated by Linda, a retired nursing professional and web entrepreneur.



Linda

http://RiverRunMedicalSolutions.com