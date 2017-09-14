Rivertown Subaru to Host Official 2018 Crosstrek Launch and Customer Appreciation Event

Columbus, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2017 --Rivertown Subaru today announced plans to host an official two-day 2018 Crosstrek Launch Event sponsored by Subaru of America starting Friday, September 22, 2017 at Rivertown Subaru located at 1661 Whittlesey Road. The event is scheduled from 9:00a.m. to 8:00p.m. and will continue through Saturday, September 23rd from 9:00a.m. to 7:00p.m.



"We're very excited to introduce to the Columbus community the 2018 Crosstrek. It's sure to be the best compact SUV on the road," said Rivertown Subaru's, Executive Manager, Paxton Nash.



The event will feature the new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, light snacks, refreshments, games, Rivertown Subaru loyalty discounts, and other family friendly activities.



Subaru brand representatives will also be on hand to answer questions, hand out promotional items, and interact with the community.



Subaru giveaways will include: Polar Stuff Napsacks, Topo Designs Classic Duffels, Letherman Wingmans, Klean Kanteens as well as other branded items.



Rivertown Subaru also announced plans to partner with WhiteWater Express to offer customers loyalty discounts on attractions, exclusively available during the launch weekend.



