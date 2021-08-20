Riverwards Produce Makes Inc. Magazine Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—The Inc. 5000

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2021 --Today, Inc. Magazine revealed that Riverwards Produce is No. 3,110 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the first recognition for Riverwards on the list, representing a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.



"To be recognized nationally by Inc. Magazine is an incredible statement about our growth as an independent grocery store and wholesaler," said Founder and Owner of Riverwards Produce, Vincent Finazzo. "We are driven each day to ensure that the quality and freshness of our produce is second to none and take pride in enabling the members of our community the ability to create good, nourishing, complete meals with the ingredients they find in our market."



Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.



About Riverwards Produce

Riverwards Produce was founded by Vincent Finazzo in 2015 as a wholesale supplier to restaurants in the Philadelphia region. With a commitment to locally sourced produce and top-quality products, Finazzo was approached about opening a pop-up shop by members of the local Fishtown community. After successful pop-up shops were held out of a friend's garage, Finazzo decided to open a permanent storefront in one of Philadelphia's first firehouses. The Riverwards Produce Market was born, and since its opening on Earth Day in 2017, they have secured a loyal customer base.



Founded on community outreach, enrichment, and support, the team at Riverwards Produce strives to showcase those values in everything they do.



