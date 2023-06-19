RJ Marx Emerges as a Leading Sign Company in Green Bay and Neenah, Wisconsin

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2023 --The importance of signage in traditional marketing cannot be underestimated. Despite the digitization of everything, specific applications are here to stay. Signs are a prime example of an enduring tool in cost-effective marketing. The appeal and impact they create in people's minds are inexplicable and undeniable. It has been observed that 50 percent of individuals visit a store after seeing a banner or sign on the street.



RJ Marx, a well-known sign company in Green Bay and Neenah, Wisconsin, with years of experience, is proud to provide custom signs, banners, and graphic printing services in the Green Bay and Neenah areas of Wisconsin.



Since its establishment in 1967, RJ Marx has built a solid reputation for delivering exceptional quality emergency graphics and custom graphics for fire and emergency vehicles. Under the ownership of second-generation owner RJ Marx since 1986, the company has continued to flourish and expand its services to meet the diverse needs of businesses and organizations in the region.



Combining traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation, RJ Marx Custom Graphics boasts a highly skilled team of artisans who excel in applying gold leaf graphics using genuine gold. By employing a technique known as surface gliding, the company can create visually stunning and highly customized designs that capture the pride and spirit of emergency workers. This meticulous approach sets RJ Marx apart from other sign companies and ensures each project is a work of art.



At RJ Marx, the emphasis is on collaboration and customer satisfaction. The company's talented artists work closely with clients to bring their vision to life, whether they have a design in mind or require assistance creating one. From basic outlines to intricate details such as drop shadows, split shades, and highlights, the specialists at RJ Marx employ the best processes and techniques to deliver captivating and eye-catching graphics that make a lasting impression.



