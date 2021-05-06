RJ Marx Excels in Business Signs in Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2021 --Visibility has the power to either make or break a business. Having attractive signs is very beneficial to the business. Additionally, an upgraded sign comes up with more functional features. It can also have some perks that are not usually considered by many.



Today, when online marketing is the norm, business signs are still relevant. Many business owners love to have the route to their business stores signposted. This helps new customers find the store quickly and easily. On top of that, these signs act as a free advertising tool that can significantly influence the growth of any brand.



The most significant advantage of using business signs in Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin is the positive impact on the commercial property it creates. A professional appraisal shows that bright signs can attract the passersby's attention and increase the demand for the overall property.



To keep one's business in the stream of thoughts, there's nothing like business signs. According to the research, 85% of customers notice their signs at least 60 times a month. This frequent impression is much more effective than any other advertising method.



It can easily shape the decision-making of the customers subconsciously or otherwise. This is why more and more signage manufacturers are in huge demand today.



Research shows that half of the customers make purchase decisions spontaneously. Often they are overpowered by a particular drive that prompts them into buying something or other. Business signs are the most effective and efficient way to attract more customers than any other marketing tool.



RJ Marx brings its experience and expertise in business signs in Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin. The professionals are talented and licensed for the job. They know what it takes to create the best business signs that define one's brand and business.



About RJ Marx Custom Graphics

RJ Marx Custom Graphics is a family-owned business with a team of exceptional artists who provide high-quality custom graphics for fire and emergency vehicles, signs, banners, apparel, and other large-scale and promotional graphics.