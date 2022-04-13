RJ Marx Inc. Offers Premium Banner Printing in Fond Du Lac and Green Bay, Wisconsin

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2022 --RJ Marx Inc. is a family-owned sign company that was developed in 1967. They are a proud A+ rated member of the Better Business Bureau and specialize in offering outdoor and indoor signs in Green Bay and Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. They have maintained consistent delivery of premium solutions, and feature a team of talented artists.



Even with the growing popularity of digital marketing, the impact of specific traditional techniques remains constant. Banners are an old-school yet effective marketing tool, and various businesses can use them. Banners are the easiest way to let passer-byes know about a business. They immediately see the company name, logo, and other graphics. This is vital when promoting a business to local customers. Banners can also help when traveling to an event or trade show. Banners also help reinforce the brand name in the minds of the prospective customers. Every time a person passes from the front of a store, they will see the banner put up on the business. Usually, custom banners are large and attractive, making them ideal for reinforcing a company.



However, to have the perfect banner for their business, one needs to get it printed by a dependable company like RJ Marx Inc. They are one of the most popular service providers of banner printing in Fond du Lac and Green Bay, WI. RJ Marx Inc. is staffed with a team of experts who can design, print and install custom banners for their clients. Through them, one can get retractable banners, mesh banners, hanging banners, and more made for their business. Retractable banners especially are an easy-to-install marketing tool for a business. One can take these banners out whenever required, such as during seasonal sales or company events, and then store them.



RJ Marx Inc. can be contacted at 920-954-7446 for any queries about the solutions offered by the company.



About RJ Marx Inc.

RJ Marx Inc. is a family-owned sign company that offers services to businesses across Appleton, Fond Du Lac, Oshkosh, Neenah, Green Bay, and nearby areas.