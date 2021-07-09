R.J Marx Specializes in DTG Printing in Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2021 --Screen and digital printing are the two most common forms of garment printing. Screen printing is the oldest kind of printing, while digital printing is relatively new. Direct to garment printing is comparatively a new type of digital printing that is catching on lately.



They are the most successful in the shirt printing process. It ensures that the graphic tees and cloth-based printing works are performed swiftly, producing the highest-quality results, thanks to bigger printer capabilities and fine color accuracy. DTG printing in Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin, is the most durable custom shirt printing process, with patterns lasting as long as the garments.



RJ Marx Inc. offers direct-to-garment and custom shirt printing services.



As the name implies, it's a way of printing directly onto the clothing. This technique makes use of a more extensive and modified version of standard garment printers. Instead of sending the printed papers through the printer, it enables the clothes to go straight through. The printer is usually connected to a computer, whereby the entire printing process is controlled with the help of software. This printing software allows the operator to customize the color, white balance and even print in a higher volume than traditional printers.



Direct to garment printing is a new type of printing that requires a customized inkjet printer. An inkjet printer is a machine that prints the desired image directly onto the clothing. There are a variety of reasons to use this approach to print any clothing. The important thing is that the garment feels the same even as it did before it was printed.



There are ample reasons why people opt for DTG printing for their next shirt printing project. The most common reason is, of course, fast shirt printing turnaround times. It produces high-quality colorful graphics and photos that are accurate and detailed. For designs with a wide range of colors, this is the best option. Plus, shirt printing does not require any artwork layering.



